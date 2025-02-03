Aldi has launched 40-day Aberdeen angus steaks 🥩

Aldi launched a brand-new 40-day steak range

Aldi is my favourite place for steak so I had to give it a try

I was a little disappointed by the toughness of the steak

I absolutely love steak, and when it comes to my favourite from all the leading UK supermarkets, Aldi always comes out on top.

I’ve tried them all, but nothing compares to an Aldi steak, whether it be from its own-brand range, or Ashfields range.

So when Aldi confirmed a brand-new ‘first-of-its-kind’ steak range, its Specially Selected 40-Day Matured Angus Steaks, I was eager to give them a try.

I have had plenty of different cuts and ages and I know what I like, but I have never tried a 40-day aged steak before.

‘I tried Aldi’s brand-new ‘first-of-its-kind’ steak range but I was a little disappointed’ (Photo: Holly Allton) | Holly Allton

The range includes rump, sirloin and ribeye - and I chose the ribeye to try given that it is my absolute favourite cut, especially when served rare.

Not only was I excited about trying the steak due to its 40-day aging process, I was also enticed by its affordable pricing. The steaks start from £4.49 for rump, £5.69 for sirloin and £5.69 for ribeye.

However, I was sadly left a little disappointed by the brand-new 40-day aged steak from Aldi.

Now I have to say that it was by no means a bad steak, in fact quite the opposite it was delicious.

However, I felt it didn’t taste nearly half as good as other steaks I have enjoyed from Aldi in the past.

My main issue with the steak was that I found it quite difficult to cut into, as well as chew.

I love a steak that can be sliced into as if it's butter and almost melts in the mouth. This steak was a lot chunkier and I found cutting into and chewing it to be quite a struggle.

The inside of the steak was perfect in colour for my personal preferences (I like to be a very dark red), and the taste reflected that juicy tenderness.

However I found the outer shell of the steak to be a bit too tough for my liking.

I do think that the quality of the steak does make a difference to how it tastes, but it is also down to the time it is cooked.

For my preference of a rare steak, I usually cook it for around two minutes each side, but I think for this particular range from Aldi I would actually cook it for less time, serving it as blue.

Overall, it was a great steak but I personally prefer Aldi’s steaks which have a younger aging process.

Have you tried Aldi’s Specially Selected 40-Day Matured Angus Steaks? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below 👇