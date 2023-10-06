News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife

National Curry Week: 11 best Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi restaurants in Portsmouth area - TripAdvisor

National Curry Week is upon us and what better way to celebrate than getting a delicious restaurant meal.
By Freddie Webb
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:49 BST

Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi food has been a favourite in the UK for decades, with so many different dishes and styles of cooking. National Curry Week was created to celebrate this cuisine.

It lasts between October 2 and 8, so what better way to enjoy the weekend than visit your favourite restaurant, or try somewhere completely new. TripAdvisor has become a trusted way for foodies to find the best places.

MORE LIKE THIS: 17 Best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Portsmouth, according to The News readers

They have ranked the best restaurants in the Portsmouth area, collating each establishment’s rating and number of reviews. Here are the top 11 for the Portsmouth area as things stand on the TripAdvisor website.

This also covers Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Emsworth. Be sure to click through all the pages to find out which restaurant came out on top.

These are the best places to get a curry in Portsmouth, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Curry lead.jpg

These are the best places to get a curry in Portsmouth, according to TripAdvisor. Photo: x

Photo Sales
Kadir's Indian Street Kitchen, 217 Albert Road, Southsea, is ranked 11th on TripAdvisor after being given a 4.5 star rating from 115 reviews.

2. Kadir's Indian Street Kitchen - 11

Kadir's Indian Street Kitchen, 217 Albert Road, Southsea, is ranked 11th on TripAdvisor after being given a 4.5 star rating from 115 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Purple Mango, 27 Albert Road, Southsea, is ranked 10th on TripAdvisor after being given a 4.5 star rating from 157 reviews. Pictured is the vegetable pathia next to vegetable dupiaza, sag aloo and rice.

3. Purple Mango - 10

Purple Mango, 27 Albert Road, Southsea, is ranked 10th on TripAdvisor after being given a 4.5 star rating from 157 reviews. Pictured is the vegetable pathia next to vegetable dupiaza, sag aloo and rice. Photo: Dish Detective

Photo Sales
T&J Mahal, 39 Elm Grove, Southsea, is ranked 9th on TripAdvisor after being given a 4.5 star rating from 360 reviews.

4. T&J Mahal

T&J Mahal, 39 Elm Grove, Southsea, is ranked 9th on TripAdvisor after being given a 4.5 star rating from 360 reviews. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthTripAdvisorFarehamHavant