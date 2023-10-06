National Curry Week is upon us and what better way to celebrate than getting a delicious restaurant meal.

Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi food has been a favourite in the UK for decades, with so many different dishes and styles of cooking. National Curry Week was created to celebrate this cuisine.

It lasts between October 2 and 8, so what better way to enjoy the weekend than visit your favourite restaurant, or try somewhere completely new. TripAdvisor has become a trusted way for foodies to find the best places.

They have ranked the best restaurants in the Portsmouth area, collating each establishment’s rating and number of reviews. Here are the top 11 for the Portsmouth area as things stand on the TripAdvisor website.

This also covers Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Emsworth. Be sure to click through all the pages to find out which restaurant came out on top.

1 . Curry lead.jpg These are the best places to get a curry in Portsmouth, according to TripAdvisor.

2 . Kadir's Indian Street Kitchen - 11 Kadir's Indian Street Kitchen, 217 Albert Road, Southsea, is ranked 11th on TripAdvisor after being given a 4.5 star rating from 115 reviews.

3 . Purple Mango - 10 Purple Mango, 27 Albert Road, Southsea, is ranked 10th on TripAdvisor after being given a 4.5 star rating from 157 reviews. Pictured is the vegetable pathia next to vegetable dupiaza, sag aloo and rice.

4 . T&J Mahal T&J Mahal, 39 Elm Grove, Southsea, is ranked 9th on TripAdvisor after being given a 4.5 star rating from 360 reviews.