National Curry Week: 11 best Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi restaurants in Portsmouth area - TripAdvisor
Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi food has been a favourite in the UK for decades, with so many different dishes and styles of cooking. National Curry Week was created to celebrate this cuisine.
It lasts between October 2 and 8, so what better way to enjoy the weekend than visit your favourite restaurant, or try somewhere completely new. TripAdvisor has become a trusted way for foodies to find the best places.
They have ranked the best restaurants in the Portsmouth area, collating each establishment’s rating and number of reviews. Here are the top 11 for the Portsmouth area as things stand on the TripAdvisor website.
This also covers Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Emsworth. Be sure to click through all the pages to find out which restaurant came out on top.