It’s National Curry Week and what better time to tuck in to a delicious meal than now.

The 25th annual event aims to showcase the best Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani cuisine. Curries have become synonymous in Portsmouth and the city boasts a wide range of places serving fan-favourites, traditional recipes from different regions and piping hot dishes to make your mouth water.

MORE LIKE THIS: The 8 best Chinese takeaways in Portsmouth - according to our readers

There are so many different restaurants and takeaways offering an array of options, it can be hard to decide where to go for a sit-in meal, or where to order from while relaxing on the sofa. What better people to ask for where the best places are than our beloved readers.

We asked The News readers on Facebook to name their favourites. All the nominations have been collected, and here are your choices.

We have narrowed it down to 17 restaurants and takeaways. Be sure to look through all the pages to find out which establishment came out on top.

1 . Kadir's Indian Street Kitchen, Albert Road, Southsea - 17 Kadir's Indian Street Kitchen was given two votes by our readers. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . New Taj Mahal, Kingston Road, Buckland - 16 New Taj Mahal Indian takeaway was given two votes by our readers. Pictured: Staff at New Taj Mahal who donated Iftar meals to Portsmouth meals. Photo: x Photo Sales

3 . Kassia, Havant Road, Drayton - 15 Kassia received two votes from our readers. Photo: Malcolm Wells (150421-8204) Photo Sales

4 . T&J Mahal, Elm Grove, Southsea - 14 T&J Mahal received two votes from our readers. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales