National Curry Week: 17 Best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Portsmouth, according to The News readers
The 25th annual event aims to showcase the best Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani cuisine. Curries have become synonymous in Portsmouth and the city boasts a wide range of places serving fan-favourites, traditional recipes from different regions and piping hot dishes to make your mouth water.
There are so many different restaurants and takeaways offering an array of options, it can be hard to decide where to go for a sit-in meal, or where to order from while relaxing on the sofa. What better people to ask for where the best places are than our beloved readers.
We asked The News readers on Facebook to name their favourites. All the nominations have been collected, and here are your choices.
We have narrowed it down to 17 restaurants and takeaways. Be sure to look through all the pages to find out which establishment came out on top.