Italian food is a classic choice of cuisine to have when going out to a restaurant – with pasta being no exception.

Whether it is traditional dishes such as Carbonara, or newer recipes with luxurious ingredients, pasta is incredibly customisable and can be adapted in so many different ways. National Pasta Day is celebrated on October 17 every year and is a chance to celebrate Italian cuisine.

TripAdvisor has ranked the best Italian establishments in the Portsmouth area – which also includes Gosport, Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville and Emsworth. The star ratings for the restaurants that serve pasta have been calculated, and here are the best 11 places.

Best Italians, according to TripAdvisor National Pasta Day: 11 best Italian restaurants in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant area - TripAdvisor.

Zizzi - 11 Zizzi, in Gunwharf Quays, was given an four star rating by TripAdvisor from 917 reviews.

Carluccio's - 10 Carluccio's in Gunwharf Quays, was given an four star rating by TripAdvisor from 1,251 reviews.

Frankie and Benny's - 8 Frankie & Benny's, in Gunwharf Quays, was given an 4 star rating by TripAdvisor from 1,907 reviews.