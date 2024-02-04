News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

National Yorkshire Pudding Day: Here are 12 places to go for a Sunday roast in Portsmouth

The Sunday roast is worshipped by Brits across the country – but it takes a level of finesse to get the right combination.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jun 2022, 10:50 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 12:23 GMT

Beef, pork, lamb, chicken or nut, there is no shortage of venues serving the mouth-watering dish in and around Portsmouth. But, with so much choice it can be difficult to sort the best places to visit – especially if you are celebrating National Yorkshire Pudding Day (February 4).

Here is a list of 12 Sunday roast destinations in Portsmouth

SEE ALSO: Positive Eats opens second site in Southsea - here are 9 pictures of the open day

Roast dinner is one of Britain's favourites meals - but it can be difficult finding the best version of a classic dish.

1. Roast dinner

Roast dinner is one of Britain's favourites meals - but it can be difficult finding the best version of a classic dish. Photo: Josh - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
The Eldon Arms pub, in Eldon Street, has a brilliant reputation for its Sunday roast.

2. The Eldon Arms pub, Southsea

The Eldon Arms pub, in Eldon Street, has a brilliant reputation for its Sunday roast. Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The Eastney Tavern has a Google rating of 4.6 - ‘One of the best Sunday roasts in Portsmouth. Great atmosphere. Proper pub!’

3. The Eastney Tavern

The Eastney Tavern has a Google rating of 4.6 - ‘One of the best Sunday roasts in Portsmouth. Great atmosphere. Proper pub!’ Photo: -

Photo Sales
Carter and Co, in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.6 - 'My friend and I had the Sunday roast. Every part was perfectly cooked. Excellent. I will be back.'

4. Carter and Co, Southsea

Carter and Co, in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.6 - 'My friend and I had the Sunday roast. Every part was perfectly cooked. Excellent. I will be back.' Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunday roastPortsmouthSouthsea