Positive Eats opens second site in Southsea - here are 9 pictures of the open day

A brand new eatery has opened its doors in Southsea and the opening has gone down a treat.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Feb 2024, 11:55 GMT

Married couple, Lynsay and Laurence Groves, have opened up their second Positive Eats site in the heart of Southsea this weekend. The doors opened yesterday (February 4) at the new eatery in Palmerston Road and the opening was a huge success. The first Positive Eats site first opened up in Winter Road in January 2022 and since then, the business has gone from strength to strength. From salad bowls to smoothies and juices, the new eatery offers a healthy range of dishes and teh menu has proved itself to be a hit with locals.

Lynsay said: “We are planning on building onwards and upwards.

"Honestly this morning, it’s been chaos – we’re learning what people want. I think in the mornings people want fresh juice, coffees, smoothies and we haven’t learnt that yet. In Winter Road people come in for their bowls.

"In Positive Eats we have a build your own salad bowl concept, not just salad – we have bang bang cauliflower, apple coleslaw, potatoe salad. We are vegan friendly, gluten free friendly, keto friendly.

"Positive Eats can be whatever you want it to be.”

Here are 9 pictures from the opening of Positive Eats in Southsea:

Owner Lynsay Crellin and her team at Positive Eats on Palmerston Road.. Picture: Mike Cooter (030224)

1. Positive Eats

Owner Lynsay Crellin and her team at Positive Eats on Palmerston Road.. Picture: Mike Cooter (030224) Photo: Mike Cooter

The new branch of Positive Eats on Palmerston Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (030224)

2. Positive Eats

The new branch of Positive Eats on Palmerston Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (030224) Photo: Mike Cooter

Owner Lynsay Crellin preparing a fresh juice at Positive Eats on Palmerston Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (030224)Picture: Mike Cooter (030224)

3. Positive Eats

Owner Lynsay Crellin preparing a fresh juice at Positive Eats on Palmerston Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (030224)Picture: Mike Cooter (030224) Photo: Mike Cooter

Create your own salad bowl at Positive Eats. Picture: Mike Cooter (030224)

4. Positive Eats

Create your own salad bowl at Positive Eats. Picture: Mike Cooter (030224) Photo: Mike Cooter

