Married couple, Lynsay and Laurence Groves, have opened up their second Positive Eats site in the heart of Southsea this weekend. The doors opened yesterday (February 4) at the new eatery in Palmerston Road and the opening was a huge success. The first Positive Eats site first opened up in Winter Road in January 2022 and since then, the business has gone from strength to strength. From salad bowls to smoothies and juices, the new eatery offers a healthy range of dishes and teh menu has proved itself to be a hit with locals.
"Honestly this morning, it’s been chaos – we’re learning what people want. I think in the mornings people want fresh juice, coffees, smoothies and we haven’t learnt that yet. In Winter Road people come in for their bowls.
"In Positive Eats we have a build your own salad bowl concept, not just salad – we have bang bang cauliflower, apple coleslaw, potatoe salad. We are vegan friendly, gluten free friendly, keto friendly.
"Positive Eats can be whatever you want it to be.”