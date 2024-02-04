"Honestly this morning, it’s been chaos – we’re learning what people want. I think in the mornings people want fresh juice, coffees, smoothies and we haven’t learnt that yet. In Winter Road people come in for their bowls.

"In Positive Eats we have a build your own salad bowl concept, not just salad – we have bang bang cauliflower, apple coleslaw, potatoe salad. We are vegan friendly, gluten free friendly, keto friendly.

"Positive Eats can be whatever you want it to be.”

Here are 9 pictures from the opening of Positive Eats in Southsea:

1 . Positive Eats Owner Lynsay Crellin and her team at Positive Eats on Palmerston Road.. Picture: Mike Cooter (030224) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2 . Positive Eats The new branch of Positive Eats on Palmerston Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (030224) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

3 . Positive Eats Owner Lynsay Crellin preparing a fresh juice at Positive Eats on Palmerston Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (030224)Picture: Mike Cooter (030224) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

4 . Positive Eats Create your own salad bowl at Positive Eats. Picture: Mike Cooter (030224) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales