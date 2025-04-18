Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Caribbean restaurant is hosting its first ever bottomless brunch this Easter bank holiday Monday.

Natty’s Jerk, winners of the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year in 2024, are hosting ‘Brunch Like a Jerk Boss’ on Monday, April 21, promising to be a lively fusion of Caribbean cuisine, bottomless drinks and live music.

For a taste of the Caribbean head to Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road, opposite the Portsmouth and Southsea train station. While it specialises in jerk chicken there is much more on the menu including jerk pon fries, curry goat box meal, and fried jerk burger.

‘Brunch Like a Jerk Boss’ will feature a carefully curated menu that showcases Natty’s twist on classic dishes. Guests can expect bottomless drinks, both alcoholic and alcohol free, a jerk cheeseburger burger and their first fish dish. There will also be sweeter dessert options available.

‘Natty’s Bottomless Caribbean Brunch’ will be strictly 18+ at the Portsmouth location opposite Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station.

Reservations will be essential and can be made through the link here.