Award-winning Natty’s Jerk is hosting its first ever bottomless Caribbean brunch this Easter weekend
Natty’s Jerk, winners of the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year in 2024, are hosting ‘Brunch Like a Jerk Boss’ on Monday, April 21, promising to be a lively fusion of Caribbean cuisine, bottomless drinks and live music.
‘Brunch Like a Jerk Boss’ will feature a carefully curated menu that showcases Natty’s twist on classic dishes. Guests can expect bottomless drinks, both alcoholic and alcohol free, a jerk cheeseburger burger and their first fish dish. There will also be sweeter dessert options available.
‘Natty’s Bottomless Caribbean Brunch’ will be strictly 18+ at the Portsmouth location opposite Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station.
Reservations will be essential and can be made through the link here.
