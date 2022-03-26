What started off as a simple takeaway review of Natty’s Jerk quickly developed into a slight addiction, with a number of the delicious dishes ordered as a weekly treat.

So imagine the excitement when the news dropped that Natty’s Jerk would finally have its own premises after customers across Portsmouth chipped in and raised more than £22,000 via a crowdfunder.

As reported, the much-anticipated opening of the new venue in the city centre was almost thwarted after callous thieves broke in just hours before the launch in February, stealing a generator, sound system and several tools.

Natty's pon fries with boneless jerk chicken from Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road

Despite this the Natty’s team - which I believe is family based - powered through and opened their shack in Commercial Road - opposite Portsmouth and Southsea train station.

It is important to note that the Natty’s Jerk shack is quite literally a shack - the kitchen operates from a hut while the seating area for guests makes use of wooden fences and a pergola for a roof.

So if you are planning a visit this spring it’s worth wrapping up warm - although strategically placed outdoor heaters definitely make a difference.

Natty's Jerk shack in Commercial Road, Portsmouth

Dish Detective and their companions venture to Natty’s on a cold, dark Saturday evening. The trip has been preceded by a lot of hyping up from yours truly, so everyone has high hopes.

It is clear from their first bites that these hopes are not disappointed.

The menu from the shack is slightly different from what was previously available as a takeaway - in that the meat and meat alternatives are offered as part of a meal with either rice or chips rather than on their own or in burgers.

And gone are some of the sides such as the glorious mac and cheese and cauliflower wings, but maybe these will make an appearance some time in the future.

The Nattys vegan box meal with jerk jackfruit and Nattys vegan pon fries loaded with ital curry from Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road

This is not an issue though as everyone is able to find something they like the look of.

As the shack still bears more semblance to a food stall rather than a sit down restaurant we order from the bar one by one.

We are served by the eponymous Natty who is always so friendly and joyously recommends which of their Jamaican soft drinks are worth trying - I am sold on a green bottle of Ting (£2.50), a sparkling grapefruit drink and it is divine.

Natty’s charm can be felt throughout the whole experience. Walking into the shack the workers welcome you in sincerely and a playlist of Bob Marley’s greatest hits helps set the mood.

In the summer I can imagine a visit to Natty’s making you feel like you’re on holiday.

But to the main purpose of the visit - the food.

It arrives quickly and in solid feeling takeaway containers, rather than plates.

With one of my companions I have opted to share two dishes.

The first is the Natty’s vegan box meal (£12.50), which is made up of jerk jackfruit, rice and peas, Natty’s tamarind coated plantain, pickled pink lady apple and mango slaw and abajan inspired cucumber salad.

Jackfruit can run the risk of being a bit plain but of course this is not the case here. The jerk is perfectly sweet and spicy, while not overpowering the meal. And the accompanying items complement it.

The favourite dish this time around is Natty’s vegan pon fries loaded with ital curry on top (£10.)

It’s hard to describe the lentil-based curry other than saying it is delicious, but it has a strong coconutty flavour and leaves us wanting more.

One of my companions opts for the Natty’s pon fries with boneless jerk chicken (£9.50). Having never sampled Jamaican food before, he is impressed and leaves no scraps behind.

Once again Natty’s hits it out of the park for this Dish Detective, who can’t recommend you all try this place enough.

Ratings (out of five):

Food: 5

Value: 5

Ambience: 5

Child-friendly: 3

