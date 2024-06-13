New Italian restaurant at former Restaurant 27 site applies for premises licence - with new opening times
Restaurant 27, located in South Parade, Southsea, was sold off to a new proprietor at the start of last month with the new owner hoping to re-establish the site as an Italian restaurant.
At the end of last month, the new owner submitted a new licence application which outlined the plans for the new business’s opening times. The application requested that the new site would be open to the public from Monday to Sunday between 11am until 1am with ‘late night refreshments’ between 11pm and 1am. However, as a result of numerous residents expressing concerns about the late opening, the applicant has now reduced the opening times meaning the venue will open at 11am and close at 11pm if the application is approved.
The previous licensing for Restaurant 27 saw that it was open to the public from 7pm until 1:30am between Monday to Saturday and 12 noon until 1:30am on Sundays. The French inspired restaurant’s licensing also had late night refreshments between 11pm and 1am.
A public comment on the pending application says: “We strongly object to this license to be granted to serve alcohol both indoors and outdoors from 11pm-1am every day of the week.
“Serving alcohol until 1am every single day of the week is preposterous in a residential area where people live their lives.”
The application is currently pending with the consultation deadline set for June 26, 2024. To view the licensing application, visit the Portsmouth City Council website. Click here for more details.
