UMAMI Street Food in Elm Grove has been popular with its customers for a decade, and was well known for its Piri-Piri Chicken and handmade burgers, as well as wraps and shakes.

However it is now expanding its street food offering with everything from Mexican tacos and Katsu curry, to Asian noodles and Jerk Chicken on its expanded around-the-world menu.

Owner Habibur Rahman said that to sit along side its new menu, it has also got a new look inside with its much-loved ‘shabby chic’ decor replaced with a lighter and brighter offering to ‘take it to the next level’.

He said: “We have been hugely supported and we want to thank our amazing customers who have always supported the independent businesses.

“We just wanted to give them something a little bit different and they are really enjoying that.”

To hear Mr Rahman explain more, watch the video embedded in this story.

