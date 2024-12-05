UMAMI: New look for popular street food restaurant with a new round-the-world menu

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 5th Dec 2024, 15:19 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 15:20 BST

A popular street food restaurant in Portsmouth has been given a whole new look - and its customers absolutely love it!

UMAMI Street Food in Elm Grove has been popular with its customers for a decade, and was well known for its Piri-Piri Chicken and handmade burgers, as well as wraps and shakes.

However it is now expanding its street food offering with everything from Mexican tacos and Katsu curry, to Asian noodles and Jerk Chicken on its expanded around-the-world menu.

Owner Habibur Rahman said that to sit along side its new menu, it has also got a new look inside with its much-loved ‘shabby chic’ decor replaced with a lighter and brighter offering to ‘take it to the next level’.

He said: “We have been hugely supported and we want to thank our amazing customers who have always supported the independent businesses.

“We just wanted to give them something a little bit different and they are really enjoying that.”

To hear Mr Rahman explain more, watch the video embedded in this story.

Customers enjoying Umami's new look. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Umami

Customers enjoying Umami's new look. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Umami Portsmouth went under refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Umami

Umami Portsmouth went under refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Umami went under refurbishment and with new items on the menu. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Umami

Umami went under refurbishment and with new items on the menu. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A new look for Umami. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Umami

A new look for Umami. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Related topics:SouthseaPortsmouth
