New Portsmouth restaurant Manzoku opens bringing Japanese and Korean food to Southsea's Albert Road
Manzoku Kitchen at 178-180 Albert Road, Portsmouth, opened last month and has had rave reviews from visitors so far. The restaurants menu includes a range of traditional Asian dishes – made with imported ingredients – including Japanese classics like ramen and udon noodles, teishoku, sushi, maki as well as Korean delicacies like kimchi, gimbap rice rolls and Korean chicken. A range of teas and soft drinks are also available.
Manzoku has had “excellent” customer feedback so far – and currently hold a five star Google rating based on 38 reviews.
Stella So, who is part of the team that runs Manzoku, said: "We want to bring all the best, good quality food to the customer. We want to serve it at a good price and bring a new choice of food to Portsmouth.
“We studied all the recipes for a long time. Even when we are not running the restaurant, at home I have cooked Korean food for a long time.”
Here are 16 pictures of the new restaurant: