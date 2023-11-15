Portsmouth Christmas light switch on: Towie's James Argent and Eastenders star Shaun Williamson to make appearance at annual event
The annual event, which will take place tomorrow (November 16), will be welcoming the likes of James Argent who is best known for appearing on Th Only Way is Essex and Shaun Williamson who is known as Barry from Eastenders.
The Christmas light switch-on will mark the start of the Portsmouth Christmas Market in Commercial Road which will be offering up a range of different stalls.
The Christmas Lights Switch On Parties are hosted by Wave 105's Mark Collins and features stars from panto, performances by community groups, a special appearance of Father Christmas and snowflake finale.
This year, HSDC has been announced as the lead sponsor for Portsmouth's Christmas Lights Switch On Parties that start tomorrow night in Commercial Road at 5pm.
Mike Gaston, Principal and CEO of HSDC, said: “It is fantastic to be part of Portsmouth’s Christmas Lights Switch On Party this year as a sponsor. We are delighted to support this event as it is an excellent way to bring the local community together.”
There will also be a number of other Christmas light switch-on events in the local area including Fareham, Gunwharf and Southsea.
Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the council with responsibility for Economic Development said: "I am delighted that we can countdown to Christmas with such a great programme of high street events. My thanks go to our sponsor HSDC for helping us to make these events happen.
"I urge residents to join in the festive fun and start your Christmas shopping by supporting our city's high streets."