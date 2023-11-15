This year, the annual Commercial Road light switch-on is set to be bigger and better with special appearances from celebrities.

The Christmas light switch-on will mark the start of the Portsmouth Christmas Market in Commercial Road which will be offering up a range of different stalls.

The Christmas Lights Switch On Parties are hosted by Wave 105's Mark Collins and features stars from panto, performances by community groups, a special appearance of Father Christmas and snowflake finale.

Special guests announced for Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch-On which is set to take place tomorrow (November 16).

Mike Gaston, Principal and CEO of HSDC, said: “It is fantastic to be part of Portsmouth’s Christmas Lights Switch On Party this year as a sponsor. We are delighted to support this event as it is an excellent way to bring the local community together.”

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the council with responsibility for Economic Development said: "I am delighted that we can countdown to Christmas with such a great programme of high street events. My thanks go to our sponsor HSDC for helping us to make these events happen.