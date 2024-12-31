Which supermarkets are open on New Year's Day 2025? Full opening hours for Tesco, Aldi, Asda and more

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 31st Dec 2024, 11:00 GMT

Some of the supermarkets will be closing doors on New Year’s Day 🛒

By January 1, Christmas Day has been and gone, and New Year’s Eve is also over.

As we reach the New Year, we find ourselves settling back into our normal routines, which certainly doesn’t include indulging in copious amounts of wine, cheese and chocolate.

This is when we may make a dash to the shops for an essential food shop, so it is worth knowing whether or not our local supermarkets are open.

Here are the confirmed New Year’s Day opening times - and closures - for every major supermarket in the UK. Opening times may vary depending on location, so check your local store for more information.

Asda will be open from 9am until 6pm on New Year’s Day.

1. Asda

Asda will be open from 9am until 6pm on New Year’s Day. | Alan - stock.adobe.com

Tesco superstores will be open from 8am until 6pm on New Year’s Day.

2. Tesco

Tesco superstores will be open from 8am until 6pm on New Year’s Day. | Tony Baggett - stock.adobe.com

Morrisons will be open from 8am until 6pm on New Year’s Day.

3. Morrisons

Morrisons will be open from 8am until 6pm on New Year’s Day. | Adobe Stock

Sainsbury's will be open from 8am to 8pm on New Year’s Day. Its convenience stores will stay open later, with opening hours of 8am to 9pm.

4. Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's will be open from 8am to 8pm on New Year’s Day. Its convenience stores will stay open later, with opening hours of 8am to 9pm. | William - stock.adobe.com

