This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There are a wide selection of non-alcoholic options from leading brands 🍷

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We share the best non-alcoholic brands from UK supermarkets

Leading brands such as Gordon’s and Budweiser now have zero alcohol alternatives

There are non-alcoholic versions of gin, beer, prosecco and more

Summer is the perfect time for people to host garden parties and barbecues.

The alcoholic drinks are usually flowing at parties, from the likes of gin, wine, beer, cider or more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, not everyone chooses to drink alcohol and can sometimes be wondering what they should bring along to a summer party.

The best non-alcoholic drink options for 2025 - including gin, beer, prosecco | Rattanachai - stock.adobe.com

There is now a wide selection of non-alcoholic drinks available to buy from UK supermarkets, which include choices from leading alcohol brands.

Here are the best non-alcoholic drink options for 2025.

Gin

Whether you love a gin and tonic or prefer the sweeter gin and lemonade, there are plenty of excellent non-alcoholic gin options from leading brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon’s has an alcohol-free gin which can be purchased at ASDA, Tesco and more. Asda is currently pricing it at £11.96 for 70cl. Another leading gin brand Whitley Neill has alcohol-free versions including of its iconic flavour Rhubarb & Ginger , which can be purchased from Tesco for £15. Tanqueray is another leading brand with non-alcohol versions and Spencer Matthews’ non-alcoholic gin brand CleanCo.

Beer

A cold bottle or can of beer can be exactly what people want on a summer’s day, but not everyone wants the taste of alcohol.

There are many leading beer brands that now have non-alcoholic versions, as well as those such as Tom Holland’s Bero which is exclusively zero alcohol. Other alcohol brands with non-alcoholic versions such as Corona ‘Cero’, Guinness , Becks Blue , Budweiser , and more.

Prosecco

If you’re more inclined to sip on a glass of prosecco, or perhaps you want to toast a celebration then there’s a wide range of non-alcoholic options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kylie Minogue’s wine and prosecco range features non-alcoholic versions, which is available to purchase from UK supermarkets such as ASDA, Sainsbury’s for £6.25. Leading prosecco brand Friexenet also have non-alcoholic options. However, Nozeco is one of the most popular non-alcoholic prosecco options.

Cider

Some say the ideal summer drink is a cold can of cider, with brands such as Kopperberg and Thatchers being the favourite.

Thankfully the above brands and more, have plenty of non-alcoholic versions to try. A bottle of Thatchers Zero can be purchased from the likes of Sainsbury’s for £2, and Kopparberg Alcohol Free has a range of flavours available at affordable pricing. Other cider brands with non-alcohol alternatives include, Old Mout , Inch’s , and Magners.

If you’re interested in reading more about cutting down on your alcohol intake, please read our story on the sober curious movement here.