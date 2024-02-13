News you can trust since 1877
Pancake day: 7 Portsmouth breakfast places to get a pancake this half term including Cosy Club and Scoops Gelato

Pancake day is here at last – so we’ve put together a list of the city’s best places where you can indulge in the classic treat.
By Joe Buncle
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:08 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 09:10 GMT

Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, there are plenty of fantastic cafes and restaurants in Portsmouth where you can enjoy pancakes for breakfast or throughout the day.

Here are 11 of the best places to get pancakes in Portsmouth – according to Google reviews.

1. Pancake day in Portsmouth

The Garage Lounge in Albert Road has a 4.5 rating from 1,100 Google reviews. One customer said: "Amazing pancakes! Cute set up! 100% would go again when I'm next in Portsmouth!" Find out more at www.thegaragelounge.co.uk.

2. Garage Lounge, Southsea

The Garage Lounge in Albert Road has a 4.5 rating from 1,100 Google reviews. One customer said: "Amazing pancakes! Cute set up! 100% would go again when I'm next in Portsmouth!" Find out more at www.thegaragelounge.co.uk. Photo: Google Street View

Jenny's Restaurant, at 4 - 6 Charlotte Street, Portsmouth has a 4.3 rating based on 292 Google reviews. The American Breakfast includes pancakes with bacon, scrambled eggs and maple syrup.

3. Jenny's Cafe - Charlotte Street, Portsmouth

Jenny's Restaurant, at 4 - 6 Charlotte Street, Portsmouth has a 4.3 rating based on 292 Google reviews. The American Breakfast includes pancakes with bacon, scrambled eggs and maple syrup. Photo: -

@Mumms Cafe in Highland Road is rated at 4.2 from 582 Google reviews. Pancakes with maple syrup are on the menu. One person wrote ""Had some nice pancakes, also the full English options are good."

4. @Mumms Cafe, Southsea

@Mumms Cafe in Highland Road is rated at 4.2 from 582 Google reviews. Pancakes with maple syrup are on the menu. One person wrote ""Had some nice pancakes, also the full English options are good." Photo: Sarah Standing

