Partridge broth | Recipe of the week
At this time of year the low sunlight gives the morning walks with the terriers a particular glow.
The cool air temperature reminds us that the colder months are coming and the warmth of the sun is just about holding on.
September sees the start of the game season, although grouse has been in restaurants from August 12.
Partridge is a favourite as it’s milder than grouse or pheasant.
This small bird can be roasted whole, but here the legs are braised to give a tasty broth and the breasts are roasted and served with the leg meat.
Ingredients (serves 4)
4 partridge
1 carrot chopped
1 onion chopped
2 cloves garlic
1 leek chopped
Bay leaf
Small bunch thyme
200ml white wine
500ml chicken stock
Vegetables to serve
Stick celery chopped
2 carrots cut into rounds
2 shallots sliced
Small swede cut into cubes
2 cloves garlic sliced thinly
Method1. Cut the legs and breasts from the partridge. Put the breasts in the fridge until later.2. Heat a large casserole pan and add a knob of butter. When the butter bubbles add the vegetable and allow to brown.3. Add the garlic , herbs and wine - bring to the boil and add the chicken stock4. Bring the liquid to a simmer and add the partridge legs. Cover and cook in the oven for 1 hour 15 minutes 150C/gas 3.5 Remove and lift the legs from the broth. Pick the meat from the bones and put into a saucepan. Strain the broth through a sieve onto the leg meat. Now add the fresh serving vegetables and bring to a simmer. Taste and season.6 Season the breasts with salt and white pepper and pan fry in butter until golden. Roast in the oven 200C/gas 8 for 6 minutes.7 Allow to rest whilst you spoon the broth into bowls. Put the breasts on top to serve.
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.
We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.
You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.