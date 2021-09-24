Partridge broth | Recipe of the week

Method1. Cut the legs and breasts from the partridge. Put the breasts in the fridge until later.2. Heat a large casserole pan and add a knob of butter. When the butter bubbles add the vegetable and allow to brown.3. Add the garlic , herbs and wine - bring to the boil and add the chicken stock4. Bring the liquid to a simmer and add the partridge legs. Cover and cook in the oven for 1 hour 15 minutes 150C/gas 3.5 Remove and lift the legs from the broth. Pick the meat from the bones and put into a saucepan. Strain the broth through a sieve onto the leg meat. Now add the fresh serving vegetables and bring to a simmer. Taste and season.6 Season the breasts with salt and white pepper and pan fry in butter until golden. Roast in the oven 200C/gas 8 for 6 minutes.7 Allow to rest whilst you spoon the broth into bowls. Put the breasts on top to serve.