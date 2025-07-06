Pictures of people enjoying delights of Southsea Food Festival

By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Jul 2025, 15:40 BST
Southsea Food Festival returned this weekend as people enjoyed a variety of dishes from across the world.

People tucked in to the delicious food on display at the popular event which took place at Clarendon Road, Palmerston Road, Osborne Road and Avenue De Caen.

See pictures of people enjoying the delights of the festival below.

Pictured: Emma and Maisie trying food from cookhouse stall

Pictured: Emma and Maisie trying food from cookhouse stall Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

People enjoying food at Southsea Food Festival on Saturday

People enjoying food at Southsea Food Festival on Saturday Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Southsea Food Festival proved a hit with people

Southsea Food Festival proved a hit with people Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Southsea Food Festival proved a hit with people

Southsea Food Festival proved a hit with people Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

