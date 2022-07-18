Pink kebabs come to Portsmouth at German Doner Kebab

German Doner Kebab (GDK), which has a branch in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, has launched two new products, Coco and Kiki – the UK’s first pink kebabs.

Served in fluffy pink coconut-infused waffle bread, the kebabs come in two different sizes – Coco and Kiki – and are combined with doner meats, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, red cabbage.

As part of the launch the kebab brand has also created a limited edition Coco & Kiki fashion collection, designed by Dresscodenation, that has been worn and signed by its music ambassadors, including Tion Wayne, Ivorian Doll, Bryn, Nadia Rose and Stefflon Don.

The Coco and Kiki pink kebabs, introduced by German Doner Kebab

The company is aiming to revolutionise the UK’s attitude to the kebab.

Customers will be able to get their hands on the new Coco kebab for £6.99 and Kiki kebab for £3.

The Coco and Kiki kebabs are available for dine-in, takeaway at all GDK restaurants now and for delivery from August.

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global COO, said: ‘We’re excited to finally introduce the Coco and Kiki kebabs to our list of game-changing products and give our customers something disruptive and deliciously unexpected.

‘At GDK we are known for our expectation-defying kebabs and the new Coco & Kiki kebabs demonstrate our disruptive spirit through food, fashion and unique collaborations with some of the UK’s hottest up-and-coming music artists.’

GDK now has more than 100 restaurants in the UK, and is opening 78 branches here this year – including one in Havant next month.