Portsmouth food: I tried Pizza Rebellion's pizza machine opposite Portsmouth and Southsea railway station
Friday, February 9, is also known as World Pizza Day and - if one were needed - provided me with the perfect excuse to indulge in the beloved Italian foodstuff. Celebrating the occassion last year, I came across an unusual take on the classic dish in the form of the "Portsmouth Special" from Napoli Pizza and Pasta. This bizarre creation - topped with banana, pineapple and madras curry - was certainly unlike any pizza I had tried before.
So, it was only fitting that I experience pizza in a whole new way for World Pizza Day 2024. I headed into Portmsouth city centre, where, at the bottom of Commercial Road opposite Portsmouth and Southsea railway station, I had hear it was possible to order a freshly cooked pizza from a vending machine.
I can't claim to understand how this works but Chichester-born company Pizza Rebellion have brought the idea to life and now have nine of the machines. Most recently, one was installed at the Honest Politician pub in Southsea. I was somewhat fascinated and excited to see if "banging craft pizza in four minutes" was just a pipe dream or something that could be delivered. Watch the video above to see what I thought of the experience.