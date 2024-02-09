Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reporter Joe Buncle tries pizza from a Pizza Rebellion vending machine.

Friday, February 9, is also known as World Pizza Day and - if one were needed - provided me with the perfect excuse to indulge in the beloved Italian foodstuff. Celebrating the occassion last year, I came across an unusual take on the classic dish in the form of the "Portsmouth Special" from Napoli Pizza and Pasta. This bizarre creation - topped with banana, pineapple and madras curry - was certainly unlike any pizza I had tried before.

So, it was only fitting that I experience pizza in a whole new way for World Pizza Day 2024. I headed into Portmsouth city centre, where, at the bottom of Commercial Road opposite Portsmouth and Southsea railway station, I had hear it was possible to order a freshly cooked pizza from a vending machine.

Pizza from a Pizza Rebellion vending machine in Portsmouth.

