In honour of World Pizza Day – on Friday, February 9 – we have put together a list of Italian resaurants and pizza parlours in the city which were given the maximum rating by the Food Standards Agency upon their most recent hygiene inspections.
The five-out-of-five rating indicates a “very good” standard of cleanliness at the premises and in all areas of food preparation.
Here are 9 restaurants with the best possible food hygiene ratings.
1. Italian eateries with top hygiene ratings
These restaurants were given the highest possible hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google
2. Bella Calabria - North End, Portsmouth
Bella Calabria Restaurant at 45 London Road, North End, Portsmouth was given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating on August 29 2018. Photo: -
3. Bella Italia - Gunwharf Quays
Bella Italia at North Promenade Building, Gunwharf Quays was given a five hygiene rating on May 5 2023. Photo: Google
4. Carluccio's - Gunwharf Quays
Carluccio's in Gunwharf Quays was rated five-out-of-five on May 5 2023. Photo: Carluccio's