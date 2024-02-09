News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Italian restaurants and pizza eateries with the best hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency

Portsmouth is lucky to have cuisine from around the world represented in its incredible restaurants and eateries.
By Joe Buncle
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:34 GMT

In honour of World Pizza Day – on Friday, February 9 – we have put together a list of Italian resaurants and pizza parlours in the city which were given the maximum rating by the Food Standards Agency upon their most recent hygiene inspections.

The five-out-of-five rating indicates a “very good” standard of cleanliness at the premises and in all areas of food preparation.

Here are 9 restaurants with the best possible food hygiene ratings.

1. Italian eateries with top hygiene ratings

Bella Calabria Restaurant at 45 London Road, North End, Portsmouth was given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating on August 29 2018.

2. Bella Calabria - North End, Portsmouth

Bella Calabria Restaurant at 45 London Road, North End, Portsmouth was given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating on August 29 2018. Photo: -

Bella Italia at North Promenade Building, Gunwharf Quays was given a five hygiene rating on May 5 2023.

3. Bella Italia - Gunwharf Quays

Bella Italia at North Promenade Building, Gunwharf Quays was given a five hygiene rating on May 5 2023. Photo: Google

Carluccio's in Gunwharf Quays was rated five-out-of-five on May 5 2023.

4. Carluccio's - Gunwharf Quays

Carluccio's in Gunwharf Quays was rated five-out-of-five on May 5 2023. Photo: Carluccio's

