Pleasantly Plump Bakes Cakes: Drayton mum turns dream into reality by creating bespoke cakes
Claire Mitchell has always been a foodie and making cakes has been at the heart of her passion. The dream of creating her own bespoke cake business had always been in the back of her mind the 44-year-old was worried that being a professional cake maker would take away her joy for baking. It was during lockdown, when a friend asked her to create a sweet masterpiece, that she began thinking about turning her dream into a reality.
Previously a receptionist at a secondary school, the mum of one knew that it was not the job for her so she decided to follow her passion - and she has not looked back since.
Claire said: “I have always baked for as long as I can remember. I can remember the first cake I ever made in my mums Pyrex mixing bowl. It was always in the back of my mind but I wasn’t sure if the pressures would take the joy out of it.
“I love food a lot and I love the joy it can bring people.
“It was actually in lockdown - someone asked if I could make a cake for their mum’s birthday - I loved doing it so I popped into a cafe in Drayton that had newly opened and just said that if they needed anyone to supply cakes I could do it and they did so I started doing it like that.”
Claire initially started working at Cafe Aroma in Drayton where she would split her time by working in the cafe and supplying the cakes. She was then asked to start supplying cakes for Gracie-Ann’s Tea Room which is what prompted her to make her passion a full time business.
She said: “It was the best decision I have ever made, I am so much happier, I am my own boss and I work at home so I can be here for my daughter if she needs me.”
Over the past few years, Claire has secured a firm following on social media and she said that if anyone is thinking about following a dream, to ‘go for it’ because it could be the best thing you do.
From birthdays to weddings and anniversaries, Claire lives and breathes cake - and she wouldn’t have it any other way. She said: “I drive my family mad because all I ever talk about is cakes - I have made so many different ones, I love a theme. I’ve done a Harry Potter cake, a garden cake, a Spiderman cake.”
She said that starting her own business was daunting at first because she wasn’t sure what people would think and how well her creations would go down - but she has been pleasantly surprised. She said that she ‘absolutely loves’ what she does and being self employed has given her more freedom.
Claire explained: “I think it is important to have support behind you. My husband is very supportive and my daughter and family so that is very important. It is hard work and it is daunting to put yourself out there.
“Go for it. If you have a dream, just follow it. Start small, don’t take on too much and you can build on it from scratch.
“I am just really happy to carry on as I am. I would love to be known around Portsmouth as a delicious cake maker. I would just love to have a good reputation.”
