The world revolves around cake for one Drayton mum who took a leap of faith to fulfil her dream of making bespoke cakes.

Claire Mitchell has always been a foodie and making cakes has been at the heart of her passion. The dream of creating her own bespoke cake business had always been in the back of her mind the 44-year-old was worried that being a professional cake maker would take away her joy for baking. It was during lockdown, when a friend asked her to create a sweet masterpiece, that she began thinking about turning her dream into a reality.

Previously a receptionist at a secondary school, the mum of one knew that it was not the job for her so she decided to follow her passion - and she has not looked back since.

Claire said: “I have always baked for as long as I can remember. I can remember the first cake I ever made in my mums Pyrex mixing bowl. It was always in the back of my mind but I wasn’t sure if the pressures would take the joy out of it.

Claire Mitchell has always had a passion for cakes and she now runs a home-based bespoke cake business. Pictured: Claire Mitchell at her home in Drayton, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

“I love food a lot and I love the joy it can bring people.

“It was actually in lockdown - someone asked if I could make a cake for their mum’s birthday - I loved doing it so I popped into a cafe in Drayton that had newly opened and just said that if they needed anyone to supply cakes I could do it and they did so I started doing it like that.”

She said: “It was the best decision I have ever made, I am so much happier, I am my own boss and I work at home so I can be here for my daughter if she needs me.”

From birthdays to weddings and anniversaries, Claire lives and breathes cake - and she wouldn’t have it any other way. She said: “I drive my family mad because all I ever talk about is cakes - I have made so many different ones, I love a theme. I’ve done a Harry Potter cake, a garden cake, a Spiderman cake.”

Claire explained: “I think it is important to have support behind you. My husband is very supportive and my daughter and family so that is very important. It is hard work and it is daunting to put yourself out there.

“Go for it. If you have a dream, just follow it. Start small, don’t take on too much and you can build on it from scratch.

“I am just really happy to carry on as I am. I would love to be known around Portsmouth as a delicious cake maker. I would just love to have a good reputation.”