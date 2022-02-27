Popular mobile burger bar Route 66 announces new location in Portsmouth and return date after losing Portsdown Hill spot
A POPULAR mobile burger bar has bounced back after losing its long-standing spot on Portsdown Hill Road.
Route 66 had called the sought-after spot home for eight-and-a-half years.
But owner Steve Bray recently announced that they had lost the site.
He had been offered a spot in Guildhall Walk but it wouldn’t have been ready until March 28 meaning he would be ‘unable to pay his staff for a month without trading’.
Read More
Mr Bray had also been concerned that the location catered more for students rather than tradespeople like on Portsdown Hill where he has built up a loyal following.
He said: ‘I’ve built up a good name and reputation and use other small businesses with fresh goods. Everyone loves it.’
However Route 66 have now announced that they have secured a new spot in Portsmouth – and will be reopening within days.
The burger bar will now be located on James Callaghan Drive, just under a mile from our previous location.
It will open for the first time on Tuesday (March 1).
A post on Facebook reads: ‘We're coming back!
‘We are excited to announce that we will reopen on Tuesday 1st March, at our new location on James Callaghan Drive, just under a mile from our previous location.
‘Please see the map below for our position; we hope that this will be a success and that it will become our permanent home.
‘We look forward to seeing you all again soon.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron