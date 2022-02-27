Route 66 had called the sought-after spot home for eight-and-a-half years.

But owner Steve Bray recently announced that they had lost the site.

He had been offered a spot in Guildhall Walk but it wouldn’t have been ready until March 28 meaning he would be ‘unable to pay his staff for a month without trading’.

Mr Bray had also been concerned that the location catered more for students rather than tradespeople like on Portsdown Hill where he has built up a loyal following.

He said: ‘I’ve built up a good name and reputation and use other small businesses with fresh goods. Everyone loves it.’

However Route 66 have now announced that they have secured a new spot in Portsmouth – and will be reopening within days.

The burger bar will now be located on James Callaghan Drive, just under a mile from our previous location.

It will open for the first time on Tuesday (March 1).

A post on Facebook reads: ‘We're coming back!

‘We are excited to announce that we will reopen on Tuesday 1st March, at our new location on James Callaghan Drive, just under a mile from our previous location.

‘Please see the map below for our position; we hope that this will be a success and that it will become our permanent home.

‘We look forward to seeing you all again soon.’

