Route 66 Burger Bar, based on Southwick Road on Portsdown Hill near Queen Alexandra Hospital, is being turfed off the location after being gazumped by Port Solent-based Relentless Steak and Lobster House.

Steve Bray, owner of Route 66, said his livelihood and that of his staff has now been thrown into jeopardy after an ‘unfair’ and ‘strange’ tender process that he was only told about at the 11th hour.

The shock decision by Portsmouth City Council to pull the plug on the burger bar’s eight-and-a-half-years at the site has also drawn criticism from the famous Mick's Monster Burgers further along Portsdown Hill – the city’s longest running mobile burger bar of 42 years.

Pictured: Jake Edward's McLean and Steven Bray of Route 66 Burger Bar on Southwick Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The council’s decision has left Steve questioning the process as he prepares for his final day at the location on Sunday.

The burger van owner said he was only told the pitch was up for tender on November 19 with the closing date just three days later. Steve frantically applied in time but was told the closing date had already passed after a system error.

After he objected an extension was granted allowing him to apply but it was still rejected.

He told The News: ‘The council just said someone else offered more money and that was the end of it. I find it very bizarre.

‘This is my sole business and the council is meant to be helping small businesses. I find it a bit underhand the way it has been dealt with. I didn’t even get the chance to match the offer.

‘I’ve built up a good name and reputation and use other small businesses with fresh goods. Everyone loves it. Just to suddenly be told like that does not seem right.

‘You can’t get to talk to anyone at the council. All they are concerned about is your money. There are no morals.

‘I also employ two members of staff who have been with me for several years. I am very concerned about not being able to find a suitable alternative and may have no option but to make them both redundant.’

Steve said he is now lodging a Freedom of Information request as he attempts to uncover what happened during the process.

He has been paying the council around £700 monthly for the pitch and increased his bid to £800 but was still turned down despite always paying on time and being a ‘good tenant’.

‘At the least there should be more transparency over the tender process,’ Steve said. ‘If you are at the location then surely you have a right to find out what someone else has offered and match it.’

He added: ‘I'd like to understand how a reputable business that has always paid regularly on time and been established for eight and a half years can be kicked off the site because another new tenant has offered more money and yet they have no idea of their performance.’

Mick Johnsey, of Mick's Monster Burgers, was scathing of the decision to oust Route 66 Burger Bar from the site. ‘It’s one rule for some people and another for someone else,’ he said. ‘There is something wrong with Portsmouth City Council.’

He continued: ‘I feel really sorry for Steve. He’s a really good lad and done a good job and the council won’t even speak to him. They are not prepared to look after their own people. Horrible.

‘They are not selling the site, they are selling the business he has built up. It’s disgraceful.’

And Mick also had a word of warning for Relentless Steak and Lobster House.

‘They have no experience of mobile catering – it’s totally different to having a restaurant,’ he said.

‘There isn’t the money there at the site they think. They won’t make money.’

Steve has been offered another site at Guildhall Walk but has concerns over the location with him saying it caters more for students rather than tradespeople like on Portsdown Hill where he has built up a loyal following.

The Guildhall location would not be ready until March 28, meaning Steve would be ‘unable to pay his staff for a month without trading’.

He also said there are no guarantees he would be awarded a winter concession or longer-term lease and could be ‘back in the same situation’ as he is now.

A spokeswoman for the city council said: ‘We have a statutory duty to get the best possible deal for our sites and to give all interested businesses the opportunity to put in a sealed bid when a site becomes available to lease as it is public land.

‘We understand it is disappointing for traders when their bid is not successful but these leases are awarded on a fixed term contract with no option to renew. When a fixed term lease on a site expires the contract is advertised through our InTend system so all businesses can see it. All bids are assessed on various factors including reliability, reputation and of course the value of the bid, as the money is used to fund public services.

‘The trader has been successful in a bid for another site and we have also suggested another vacant site to them as it received no bids when recently advertised.’

