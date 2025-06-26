Portchester Community Centre are pleased to announce their annual Beer Festival is coming soon!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come along to Portchester Community Centre on Friday 25th July 6-11pm and Saturday 26th July 12-5pm.

A two day event you don't want to miss, we have The Pompey Pluckers are performing on the Friday Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as a treat we are also offering Prosecco for those that fancy some bubbles!

Portchester Charity Beer Festival 2025!

The Saturday will be a chilled afternoon of tasting delicious selection of cask Ales, Beer and Cider from our range of fantastic breweries; Powder Monkey, Bowman ales, Stonehenge Ales, Longdog and Lilley's cider and more...

There will be food and snacks available to purchase at the event, don't forget to bring your pint glass!

Tickets are on sale now!

www.ticketsource.co.uk/portchester-community-centre

or scan the QR Code on the poster. You can also buy your tickets at the Portchester Community Centre,

call 02392 321787. Offer- Buy 5 Get 1 Free!