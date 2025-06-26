Portchester Charity Beer Festival 2025!
Come along to Portchester Community Centre on Friday 25th July 6-11pm and Saturday 26th July 12-5pm.
A two day event you don't want to miss, we have The Pompey Pluckers are performing on the Friday Night.
And as a treat we are also offering Prosecco for those that fancy some bubbles!
The Saturday will be a chilled afternoon of tasting delicious selection of cask Ales, Beer and Cider from our range of fantastic breweries; Powder Monkey, Bowman ales, Stonehenge Ales, Longdog and Lilley's cider and more...
There will be food and snacks available to purchase at the event, don't forget to bring your pint glass!
Tickets are on sale now!
www.ticketsource.co.uk/portchester-community-centre
or scan the QR Code on the poster. You can also buy your tickets at the Portchester Community Centre,
call 02392 321787. Offer- Buy 5 Get 1 Free!