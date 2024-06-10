A part at Fort Cumberland is going to launch a one-of-a-kind rum which has been carefully crafted.

The Portsmouth Distillery will be launching its brand new “1747” five year old oak-cask aged rum with a fabulous launch party. Taking place on Friday, June 14, the launch party will consist of cocktails and food. The event will start at 6:30pm and there are two types of tickets you could purchase - the first one, which is £19.84 will pay for your entrance fee, food and a tasting of the new rum. The second ticket will cost £80.80 and it will include the a bottle of "1747" from the first cask, two entries for the event, as well as all the food, live music and a tasting of the rum.