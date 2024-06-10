Portsmouth Distillery to launch Britain's first 5-year-old rum with party
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Portsmouth Distillery will be launching its brand new “1747” five year old oak-cask aged rum with a fabulous launch party. Taking place on Friday, June 14, the launch party will consist of cocktails and food. The event will start at 6:30pm and there are two types of tickets you could purchase - the first one, which is £19.84 will pay for your entrance fee, food and a tasting of the new rum. The second ticket will cost £80.80 and it will include the a bottle of "1747" from the first cask, two entries for the event, as well as all the food, live music and a tasting of the rum.
The event will welcome live music from ‘Mucky Fingers’ who will perform the night away. This is a fantastic event which will mark a moment in history. The distillery has already produced a 3-year-old rum, ‘1812’ which has been recognised by the People's Choice Spirits Awards. For more information about the event, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.