Portsmouth Distillery to launch Britain's first 5-year-old rum with party

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Jun 2024, 16:56 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 16:57 BST
A part at Fort Cumberland is going to launch a one-of-a-kind rum which has been carefully crafted.

The Portsmouth Distillery will be launching its brand new “1747” five year old oak-cask aged rum with a fabulous launch party. Taking place on Friday, June 14, the launch party will consist of cocktails and food. The event will start at 6:30pm and there are two types of tickets you could purchase - the first one, which is £19.84 will pay for your entrance fee, food and a tasting of the new rum. The second ticket will cost £80.80 and it will include the a bottle of "1747" from the first cask, two entries for the event, as well as all the food, live music and a tasting of the rum.

The event will welcome live music from ‘Mucky Fingers’ who will perform the night away. This is a fantastic event which will mark a moment in history. The distillery has already produced a 3-year-old rum, ‘1812’ which has been recognised by the People's Choice Spirits Awards. For more information about the event, click here.

