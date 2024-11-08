Portsmouth fans rate their favourite matchday snacks, with one ‘excellent’ fast-food bar proving to be extremely popular with the supporters.

Food and drink is a key staple of all football fans’ matchday experience. From meat and potato pies (or potato and meat!), pasties and burgers to chips with all the unusual sauces and toppings you can think of, matchday scran is something you just can’t do without.

But what food and drink is your club famous for? We visited the home of Portsmouth FC - Fratton Park - on a matchday to ask supporters what their go-to snacks are and what makes them so special.

We heard about the wide variety of food on offer, with burgers and hotdogs being firm fan favourites. Watch some of the hilarious responses below.

One clear winner stood out, a fast-food bar, only open on matchdays, which has been there for the last 15 years.

When asked what makes the perfect meal before a match, one supporter said: “Something not too light, something not too heavy. A bacon bap and a cup of tea. This food is excellent, it’s really tasty, very nice and they’re always pleasant. The food here is spot on”.

Reporter Habibur Rahman headed to Rodney Road Kebabs, which is a stone's throw away from the ground, and offers halal options, as well as hot sauce and a range of other delicacies from kebabs, naan breads and chicken wings. He went for the quarter pounder with caramelised onions and chilli sauce.

On tasting the burger, he said: “The burger hit the spot. A nice, lingering taste of the hot sauce and spice. It served its purpose to keep me temporarily warm and happy on a cold, rainy match day”.