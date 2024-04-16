Portsmouth FC: 9 best pubs to have a pre-match pint before Pompey vs Barnsley League One title decider

Pompey’s seven season stint in League One could come to an end tonight at Fratton Park against Barnsley.
By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 11:59 BST

One point is all that John Mousinho’s men need to secure promotion. The Blues will become champions if they win two points from their remaining fixtures against Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Lincoln City.

It has been a remarkable campaign for Pompey this season, with the side only losing four matches all season. Last Saturday’s hard fought 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers was one more step towards the promised land of the Championship,

Tonight’s sell out fixture could be the moment which fans have all been waiting for, a return to the Championship. The city has lots of places to go for a pre-match pint. Here are a few suggestions which are popular with supporters.

These are the best places to get a pre-match pint before tonight's match against Barnsley.

Being only a stones throw away from Fratton Park, the brewery in Rodney Road has become a popular destination for home and away fans.

2. Staggeringly Good Brewery

Being only a stones throw away from Fratton Park, the brewery in Rodney Road has become a popular destination for home and away fans. Photo: Contributed

The pub in Francis Avenue remains a popular spot for pre and post match meet-ups.

3. The Rutland Arms

The pub in Francis Avenue remains a popular spot for pre and post match meet-ups. Photo: Google Street View

Many supporters decide to head to Fratton Park early for a pint in the Victory Lounge.

4. Victory Lounge

Many supporters decide to head to Fratton Park early for a pint in the Victory Lounge. Photo: Jason Brown

