One point is all that John Mousinho’s men need to secure promotion. The Blues will become champions if they win two points from their remaining fixtures against Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Lincoln City.

MORE LIKE THIS: Best pubs to go to in Portsmouth and Hampshire – Good Pub Guide Recommended Section

It has been a remarkable campaign for Pompey this season, with the side only losing four matches all season. Last Saturday’s hard fought 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers was one more step towards the promised land of the Championship,

Tonight’s sell out fixture could be the moment which fans have all been waiting for, a return to the Championship. The city has lots of places to go for a pre-match pint. Here are a few suggestions which are popular with supporters.

1 . Pre-match pints These are the best places to get a pre-match pint before tonight's match against Barnsley. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Staggeringly Good Brewery Being only a stones throw away from Fratton Park, the brewery in Rodney Road has become a popular destination for home and away fans. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . The Rutland Arms The pub in Francis Avenue remains a popular spot for pre and post match meet-ups. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales