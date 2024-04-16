One point is all that John Mousinho’s men need to secure promotion. The Blues will become champions if they win two points from their remaining fixtures against Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Lincoln City.
It has been a remarkable campaign for Pompey this season, with the side only losing four matches all season. Last Saturday’s hard fought 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers was one more step towards the promised land of the Championship,
Tonight’s sell out fixture could be the moment which fans have all been waiting for, a return to the Championship. The city has lots of places to go for a pre-match pint. Here are a few suggestions which are popular with supporters.