Portsmouth food hygiene ratings: How 13 local restaurants, pubs, and takeaways scored in August, including Gosport, Fareham and Havant

By Joe Williams
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:49 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 12:57 BST
A number of local Hampshire restaurants have had their food hygiene ratings released in August.

From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released for the month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 13 inspections by the Food Standards Agency released in August:

Here are 13 hygiene ratings for restaurants in the Portsmouth area released in August.

Salt And Vinegar, a takeaway at 8 Whiteley Local Centre, Gull Coppice, Whiteley, Fareham was given the score of four-out-of-five after assessment on July 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

2. Salt and Vinegar - Whiteley

Salt And Vinegar, a takeaway at 8 Whiteley Local Centre, Gull Coppice, Whiteley, Fareham was given the score of four-out-of-five after assessment on July 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

Shenanigans Irish Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 57 Osborne Road, Southsea was given the score of four-out-of-five after assessment on July 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

3. Shenanigans Irish Bar and Cafe

Shenanigans Irish Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 57 Osborne Road, Southsea was given the score of four-out-of-five after assessment on July 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

T & J Mahal, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Shop, 39 Elm Grove, Southsea was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 17.

4. T & J Mahal

T & J Mahal, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Shop, 39 Elm Grove, Southsea was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 17. Photo: Google

