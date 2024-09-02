Salt And Vinegar, a takeaway at 8 Whiteley Local Centre, Gull Coppice, Whiteley, Fareham was given the score of four-out-of-five after assessment on July 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google
Shenanigans Irish Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 57 Osborne Road, Southsea was given the score of four-out-of-five after assessment on July 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.