We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far this month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.
Here are the results of 30 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
1. Food hygiene ratings - May 2024
Here are the latest results from local Food Standards Agency inspections. Photo: Google
2. Premier Whitworth Road - Gosport
Premier Whitworth Road at 57 Whitworth Road, Gosport was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 9. Photo: Google
3. Hornet Services Sailing Club - Gosport
Hornet Services Sailing Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Haslar Road, Gosport, Hampshire was given a score of five on April 22.Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Compass Rose - Portsmouth
Compass Rose Restaurant And Bar at Compass Rose, Sywell Crescent, Portsmouth was rated 5 on April 30. Photo: Google