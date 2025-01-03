From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate establishments in the below areas:

Hygienic food handling

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

Management of food safety

Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery. Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

Here are the results of 33 inspections by the Food Standards Agency released in December:

Suphawadi, at 47a Stoke Road, Gosport was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 27.

Lee Tandoori Restaurant, at 4 Flower Buildings, Marine Parade East, Lee-On-The-Solent was also given a score of five on November 26.

3 . Lee Tandoori Lee Tandoori Restaurant, at 4 Flower Buildings, Marine Parade East, Lee-On-The-Solent was also given a score of five on November 26. Photo: Google Photo Sales