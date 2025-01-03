Portsmouth food hygiene ratings: How 33 local restaurants, pubs, and takeaways scored in the Portsmouth area, including Gosport, Fareham and Havant

By Joe Williams
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 08:15 GMT
A number of local Hampshire restaurants have had their food hygiene ratings released in December.

From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate establishments in the below areas:

Hygienic food handling

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

Management of food safety

Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery. Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released last month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 33 inspections by the Food Standards Agency released in December:

Suphawadi, at 47a Stoke Road, Gosport was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 27.

Suphawadi, at 47a Stoke Road, Gosport was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 27.

Lee Tandoori Restaurant, at 4 Flower Buildings, Marine Parade East, Lee-On-The-Solent was also given a score of five on November 26.

Lee Tandoori Restaurant, at 4 Flower Buildings, Marine Parade East, Lee-On-The-Solent was also given a score of five on November 26.

Locks Heath Sports/Social Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Locks Heath Sports & Social Club, 419 Warsash Road, Fareham was given the maximum score of five-out-of-five after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Locks Heath Sports/Social Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Locks Heath Sports & Social Club, 419 Warsash Road, Fareham was given the maximum score of five-out-of-five after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

