Portsmouth food hygiene ratings: How 35 local restaurants, pubs, and takeaways scored including Gosport, Fareham and Havant

Food hygiene ratings are one way that consumers can make informed choices about where to eat.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Mar 2024, 13:09 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 13:10 GMT

With plenty of places to choose from in the Portsmouth area, we’ve compiled a list of the latest figures released by the Food Standards Agency.

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far this month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 35 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

The latest food hygiene ratings for restaurants, bars, pubs and takeaways in the Portsmouth area, according to the Food Standards Agency.

1. Food hygiene ratings - March 2024

The latest food hygiene ratings for restaurants, bars, pubs and takeaways in the Portsmouth area, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Tap & Tandoor at R04, Central Square South Building, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth was rated 5 on February 28.

2. Tap & Tandoor - Gunwharf Quays

Tap & Tandoor at R04, Central Square South Building, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth was rated 5 on February 28.

The Methodist Church in Kings Road, Fareham was rated 5 on March 1.

3. Methodist Church - Fareham

The Methodist Church in Kings Road, Fareham was rated 5 on March 1.

Costa Coffee, at 46 Locks Heath Centre, Centre Way, Locks Heath was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 29.

4. Costa Coffee - Locks Heath

Costa Coffee, at 46 Locks Heath Centre, Centre Way, Locks Heath was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 29.

