With plenty of places to choose from in the Portsmouth area, we’ve compiled a list of the latest figures released by the Food Standards Agency in July.

Here are the results of 63 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

UPDATE: This article has been amended as a previous version listed Kumo Japanese restaurant in Fareham as receiving a one rating when it was given a five.

Food hygiene ratings released in July - Here are the food hygiene ratings released in July for restaurants across the area

Cams Hall Golf Club - Cams Hall Golf Club at Portchester Road, Fareham; was rated 5 on June 25.

Dunelm - Park Gate - The cafe at Dunhelm Mill at 172 - 174 Southampton Road, Titchfield, Fareham; was given a rating of 5 on June 21