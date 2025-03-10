From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate establishments in the below areas:

Hygienic food handling

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

Management of food safety

Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery. Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

Here are the results of 71 inspections by the Food Standards Agency released in February:

1 . Food hygiene ratings for February Here are 71 food hygiene ratings released for the Portsmouth area in February

2 . Thursday Lunch Club Rated 5: Thursday Lunch Club at Kitchen, Parish Hall, Castle Street, Portchester; rated on January 30

3 . Costa Coffee Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Tesco, Quay Street, Fareham; rated on January 29