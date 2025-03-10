From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.
Inspectors rate establishments in the below areas:
Hygienic food handling
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building
Management of food safety
Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery. Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.
We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released last month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.
Here are the results of 71 inspections by the Food Standards Agency released in February: