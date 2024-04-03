We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far this month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.
Here are the results of 91 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
1. Food hygiene ratings - March 2024
The latest food hygiene ratings for restaurants, bars, pubs and takeaways in the Portsmouth area, according to the Food Standards Agency.
2. Tap & Tandoor - Gunwharf Quays
Tap & Tandoor at R04, Central Square South Building, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth was rated 5 on February 28.
3. Methodist Church - Fareham
The Methodist Church in Kings Road, Fareham was rated 5 on March 1.
4. Costa Coffee - Locks Heath
Costa Coffee, at 46 Locks Heath Centre, Centre Way, Locks Heath was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 29.