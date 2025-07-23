Portsmouth gets a whole lot tastier this September – Hoggies Hog Roasts to open in the heart of Southsea!

Southsea is about to welcome a bold new addition to its thriving food scene. On Monday 15th September 2025, Hoggies Hog Roasts; a brand new Restaurant and Catering Experience, will open its doors on Marmion Road, bringing slow-roasted hog, chef-driven comfort food, and a big helping of Portsmouth pride.

The Business is led by Mark Legg and Lewis Filer, with Portsmouth-born chef Simon Hartnett heading up the kitchen. Known for his impressive cheffing across the South Coast, Simon is no stranger to flavour. This new venture will fuse traditional hog roast favourites with modern flair, all rooted in high-quality, locally sourced ingredients.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to cook in Portsmouth,” says Simon. “Southsea has an amazing food scene and Hoggies is going to be a huge part of that. We’ll be all about big flavours, friendly service, and great vibes in a welcoming setting.”

Meet the Chef Behind the Hog

Hoggies Owner & Chef: Simon Hartnett and his Uncle; English-Australian Chef and Restaurateur, Gary Mehigan.

A proper Pompey boy, Simon’s passion for food began at his grandparents’ kitchen table, listening to stories about his uncle Gary’s chef career in Australia. Surrounded by incredible meals and a foodie family, the dream was sparked, and this September marks 20 years since it became reality.

Simon has since worked in some of the South Coast’s top kitchens, including the Grand Hotel in Brighton (⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐), and earned 2 AA Rosettes in his very first year as Head Chef. He’s run the pass at celebrated spots like The Royal Oak (East Lavant), The White Star & Harbour Hotel (Southampton), and most recently, The Queens Hotel in Southsea. Now, with Hoggies, he’s coming full circle - back home, back to pork, and back to building something special.

Why Marmion Road?

Choosing Southsea was a no-brainer for the Hoggies team; all three of the owners were born and raised locally. But it was Marmion Road’s energy that sealed the deal.

New 'Hoggies' Restaurant Owners, pictured: Simon Hartnett, Mark Legg and Lewis Filer

“We wanted to be part of something real, something local,” says Mark. “The feel of Southsea is something only locals get, and Marmion Road is packed with independent businesses and a real sense of community. When we saw the empty space, we knew instantly…this was it.”

What’s on the Menu?

With Simon’s culinary expertise, the Hoggies menu promises to be comfort food with a serious upgrade. Expect:

Slow-roasted Pork and Chicken, served in Soft Rolls or as Protein-Packed Naked Bowls

An array of mouth-watering sauces, all made in-house by Simon

BBQ sides that balance smoky, salty, and sweet

And a few surprises that’ll rotate with the seasons...

The focus is always on quality, bold flavour, and dishes that satisfy, whether you're indulging or keeping it lean.

The Vibe

The Hoggies interior will be comfortable, rustic, and effortlessly modern. Think soft booths, high window seating, and a welcoming space for locals to relax, eat, or even work (yes, there’ll be spots with sockets and strong coffee on hand). Whether you’re popping in for a roll to-go or staying for a proper catch-up, Hoggies is built for the community.

Got an Event? Hoggies Will Bring the Heat

Beyond the restaurant, Hoggies will cater weddings, private parties, festivals, and events across Portsmouth and beyond. The same bold flavours, the same friendly vibe, just packed up and brought straight to you.

"With our team and menu, we’re confident Hoggies will become the go-to for unforgettable food at any event," says Lewis.

To enquire about future bookings, reach out to our team, at: [email protected]

Save the Date

Hoggies - 37 Marmion Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 2AT

Opening: Monday, 15th September 2025

Stay up to date with behind-the-scenes moments, menu previews, and all the build-up to launch day, you can find us on Instagram and on Facebook (as seen below):

Instagram: @hoggieshogroasts

Facebook: Hoggies - Hog Roasts

Whether you're a long-time local, a Southsea regular, or just someone who appreciates good food done right, Hoggies is here to serve up something special; offering the Portsmouth Community with whole hogs, whole hearts, and a whole lot of flavour. We look forward to welcoming you all on the 15th September 2025!