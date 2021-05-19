Banking firm Revolut analysed the data of its 4,000 customers in Portsmouth on Monday, comparing it to the average spend for a Monday in February last year before the pandemic began.

Portsmouth drinkers spent ​31 per cent more on average on Monday than normal, according to the data – knocking back around 159 pints per minute at their peak.

The biggest spenders in the area were men aged between 35 and 44 years old, though Revolut said their customers tend to be slightly younger than the national average.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garry Disdle, 63, and his wife Sue Disdle, 56, pictured in their pub Sir Loin of Beef in Highland Road, Southsea. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Portsmouth customers shelled out less per round than others across the country – spending £10.57 per transaction, compared to the average of £12.86 across Britain.

Though one punter did lighten his wallet by spending £197.53 in just one purchase in a pub or restaurant.

But industry leaders have warned it is not the end of the crisis for the pub.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: ‘After some questionable weather during the last week or so, we know Brits are looking forward to being back inside the pub once more.

‘This is by no means the end of the crisis for our sector. We need pubs fully reopened without any restrictions at all on June 21 if they are to survive and trade viably.’

Last month saw Portsmouth pub-goers neck more than 27,000 pints in the 12 days after pubs reopened for outdoor service on April 12, with landlords saying it was the busiest they have ever been.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron