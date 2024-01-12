In the heart of Southsea, a family run restaurant has stood the test of time serving high quality locally sourced food in a quirky but welcoming environment.

The Chambers Restaurant, on Landport Terrace, has been serving Portsmouth diners for twelve years. Yet, despite its longevity it still feels like one of the cities best kept secrets, an establishment that has a reputation for great food and has kept the close, welcoming and comfortable feel that you only seem to get from independent restaurants.

The exterior of Chambers is deceiving, what initially seems to be a small restaurant reveals itself to be much more upon entering.

The Chambers restaurant has a unique decor in its two dining areas, event space and rooftop terrace.

Bianca Moran, who works front of house said: “It is a very unique restaurant, you assume when walking past that it is just one room but we have a whole lot more going on, we have an event space at the back, two dining areas and a rooftop terrace.

The menu has proven popular and earnt a following of regular customers. The scallops starter and fillet steak main are examples of some of Chambers stand-out dishes which are always in demand. However, It is not just the food that makes it worth a visit.

Bianca added: “We offer amazing cocktails which are made fresh by us. One of the people that work here designs some of the cocktails so there will be ones that we serve here that won’t be found anywhere else.”

The Chambers Restaurant in Southsea offers a unique dining experience in a quirky but welcoming setting

