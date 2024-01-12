Portsmouth Recommended Eats: The Chambers restaurant offers a unique dining experience
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Chambers Restaurant, on Landport Terrace, has been serving Portsmouth diners for twelve years. Yet, despite its longevity it still feels like one of the cities best kept secrets, an establishment that has a reputation for great food and has kept the close, welcoming and comfortable feel that you only seem to get from independent restaurants.
The exterior of Chambers is deceiving, what initially seems to be a small restaurant reveals itself to be much more upon entering.
Bianca Moran, who works front of house said: “It is a very unique restaurant, you assume when walking past that it is just one room but we have a whole lot more going on, we have an event space at the back, two dining areas and a rooftop terrace.
“We offer a unique dining experience with competitive prices. All of our product is locally sourced so it all comes in fresh to us, we use local butchers, our fish comes from locally as well which is fantastic. There are not many places that source from the area and that is how it should be supporting people from within Portsmouth and not reaching too far out.”
The menu has proven popular and earnt a following of regular customers. The scallops starter and fillet steak main are examples of some of Chambers stand-out dishes which are always in demand. However, It is not just the food that makes it worth a visit.
Bianca added: “We offer amazing cocktails which are made fresh by us. One of the people that work here designs some of the cocktails so there will be ones that we serve here that won’t be found anywhere else.”
One of the signatures of Chambers is its distinctive decor with faux wood panelling and antiques adorning the walls, giving it the feel of a gentlemen’s club. Bianca said: “When you go out somewhere you want to feel comfortable and happy where you are and that what we offer people. Some people call it a man cave but I disagree, I’m not a man and I love it here. Where else are you going to find somewhere in Portsmouth like this?”