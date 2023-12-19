Owner of Michelin listed 36 On The Quay in Emsworth anticipates 2024 food trends
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gary Pearce and his wife, Martyna, took over 36 On The Quay back in 2019 and since then, the team has soared to the top of the industry in Hampshire and they have also been mentioned in the Michelin Guide every year since taking over. The restaurant is known for its high quality and fresh food and it has quickly become the perfect spot for a celebration or special occasion.
Gary, who has been working in the industry for decades, has reflected on this year’s food trends and he said that 2023 has primarily focused on the importance of sustainability and buying from local, independent traders. 36 On The Quay has been at the forefront of this 2023 trend and they even offer customers a sheet which explains where its ingredients are sourced from, along with the back stories of each producer, to give them an insight into each meal they order.
The experienced chef believes that British fusion cuisine will dominate the food trends of 2024 which will welcome an amalgamation of cuisines to create brand new tastes and textures and street units as well as sustainability will continue to be in the spotlight.
Gary said: “I would say the biggest trends, which are still ongoing, is sustainability of all of the produce so obviously working with the farmers and fishermen. We use a guy who comes from Devon and he’s got a business called Green Trade Scallops. He dives with no air tanks just a single breath – he goes down to the bottom – collecting scallops by hand. There’s no dredging, there’s no netting, it’s basically caught that day and then it’s packaged. – that’s a massive thing.
SEE ALSO: See inside Michelin listed 36 On The Quay recognised by Tripadvisor and named Travellers' Choice 2023
"We give everyone that sits down at a table a little story card of what he does and how he started. We were one of the first people to use him.
"I think there’s always going to be a trend for unusual foods because people like to experiment and explore. I think sustainability is still going to be one of the biggest top trends for probably the next two to three years – Unusual trends is going to always be something that’s there. We do a little bit of unusual flavours and techniques as well with our cooking to try and give people a different experience. I think unusual flavours and combinations will still be around. I think British Fusion food will be another one that’s going to come up where they take the classic British dishes and incorporate with all these other dishes from around the World.”
36 On The Quay is always looking at offering an accessible menu that everyone can enjoy – from the a la carte menu to the tasting menu, there is something for everyone at the Michelin listed restaurant which is quickly becoming a destination eatery in Emsworth.