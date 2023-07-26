Portsmouth's first whiskey bar is set to open its doors in Southsea

Zen Whiskey bar will be the first bar to specialise in the spirit in the city

Zen Whiskey Bar will be opening at the former location of The Vintage Eatery on Palmerston Road and will be the first whiskey bar in the city, offering a selection of whiskeys from around the world, as well as other drinks and a light menu.

A spokesperson for the bar said: “Our customers will be able to relax with a sip of whiskey in the afternoon, or party with a DJ in the night, Zen Whiskey Bar will have something for everyone.”

