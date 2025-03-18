Powder Monkey Group acquires Empress Ale

Powder Monkey Group (PMG) of Priddy’s Hard, Gosport, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Midlands based, Empress Ale (Empress). The group has 4 brewing facilities, together with 3 Hospitality outlets in the UK & Australia, with further acquisitions planned. Empress founder Surj Virk has joined the senior management team at Powder Monkey as Sales Director.

Empress supplies beers to some of the finest Michelin starred restaurants, gastro pubs and up-and-coming eateries across the UK.

This acquisition provides Powder Monkey with not only top-quality additional beers for its "direct to consumer" portfolio but also a notable established client base in some of London's prime restaurants and Grocers such as Waitrose and Ocado.

Surj Virk, Founder of Empress said "I'm delighted that Empress has joined the PMG family. To join powerhouse brands already within the group is an exciting step for the Empress story. PMG strongly aligns with our ethos as a business and we share the same vision for future growth. We are very excited to be part of the PMG journey"

Andy Burdon, CEO of Powder Monkey Group, said: “I am excited to welcome Empress on board, a fantastic addition to our expanding Group. It’s also a pleasure to welcome Surj to join our senior management team, adding in his years of sales expertise which he has utilised to create and drive the Empress brand to date”.

Mike McGeever, Chairman Powder Monkey Group, said “Absolutely delighted to welcome Surj and the team at Empress to the PMG. This acquisition complements the current UK offering and enhances the Group's capacity and capability.”

Powder Monkey Group was created in 2023 to bring together several brewing and hospitality operations under one roof.

This news follows the announcement that Powder Monkey Group Limited shares are now trading on JP Jenkins

London, UK, 13th March 2025– Powder Monkey Group Limited (PMGL:JPJ), today announces its shares have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. The Company’s registered address is Priddys Hard, Heritage Way, Gosport, England, PO12 4FL and company number is 14805370.

JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).

Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at ( https://jpjenkins.com/).