Pub in Botley launches catering firm selling 'massive' burgers from £13,000 converted horse-box

The Railway Inn in Botley now has the converted horse-box to cater for events, costing £200 to book with a charge to the cost of food orders.

The family run pub sees George Blackman, son of landlady Kay, take on the venture – and it already has more than 25 bookings.

The 30-year-old said: ‘We got it just three days before our first event last Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new converted horse box offering catered food for events. Picture: The Railway Inn

‘We do everything ourselves – it’s home cooked. Big burgers, loaded fries, massive plates. And that’s what we’re going to start selling in the pub, because that’s what people want.

‘So far it’s gone really well.’

George said the £13,000 investment – which is being paid in instalments – was a ‘risk’ given the pub has been closed for most of the past year, but diversifying has become ‘absolutely essential’.

He said: ‘It’s a lot of money, but given the events booked so far, we will easily cover the down payments for the horse-box.

‘And we will have it at the front of the pub to serve coffee and bagels as well.’

The pub has hired a larger horse-box to cater outside Southampton music venue The Brook when it opens later this month.

George said: ‘The dream for us is to serve food at Glastonbury.’

Bookings are available from the Railway Inn website.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron