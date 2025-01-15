Pub known for clairvoyant evenings once rumoured to be swingers club closes suddenly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular pub known for hosting clairvoyant evenings which was once rumoured to become a swingers club, has closed permanently due to "unforeseen circumstances”.

The Fox and Hounds | Google

The Fox and Hounds in Winchester Road, Fair Oak, shut suddenly on Tuesday. A social media post said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances The Fox and Hounds will be permanently closed for the foreseeable future.

“We would like to thank all our wonderful customers over the last eight months for your valued support.”

The pub was rumoured in 2012 to become a members-only swingers club called “The Fox Hole,” but this was dismissed by owners Enterprise Inns. More recently it has been known for hosting clairvoyant evenings.