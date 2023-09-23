News you can trust since 1877
Here are 9 trendy pubs and bars in the Portsmouth area.

Pubs and bars near me: 10 trendy bars and pubs in the Portsmouth area that you want to be seen at

There are so many places to go for a lovely drink in Portsmouth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Many people want to hang out with their friends at a cool venue but also enjoy some amazing drinks.

We have collated 10 trendy pubs and bars in the Portsmouth area, all with their own quirks, perks and talking points.

These are definitely some places you want to be seen at on Instagram.

Here are our 10 choices. Be sure to click through all the pictures to see the venues.

The Monarch has a whole host of cocktails to choose from.

1. The Monarch in Palmerston Rd, Southsea

The Monarch has a whole host of cocktails to choose from. Photo: Chris Moorhouse (040720-11)

The pub in West Street, Fareham, has so many local beers for people to enjoy.

2. West Street Alehouse

The pub in West Street, Fareham, has so many local beers for people to enjoy. Photo: Google Street View

The Emporium Bar, on Elm Grove, has a quirky interior and trendy cocktails.

3. Emporium Bar, Southsea

The Emporium Bar, on Elm Grove, has a quirky interior and trendy cocktails. Photo: Google Maps

There is so much going on at The Scarlet Tap - definitely a great place to go for a drink.

4. The Scarlet Tap, Southsea

There is so much going on at The Scarlet Tap - definitely a great place to go for a drink. Photo: Sarah Standing (270519-410)

