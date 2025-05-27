Raise your consciousness: the ethical elegance of Conscious Cocktail Company

A new wave of premium drinking is arriving in the South Downs - with a conscience! This summer Conscious Cocktail Company, the latest entrant in the UK's premium drinks scene, releases its trio of all-natural, sustainably crafted, ready-to-drink cocktails made with ingredients sourced from British fields, hedgerows and vineyards. Crafted and canned in England and founded with a clear mission — to create natural, ethical and beautifully complex cocktails — the company’s first collection features three exceptional blends. Our Meadow Mojito, Hedgerow Martini and Wild Spritz.

These are not your average canned cocktails. They deliver true bar strength quality and experience; expertly blended and carefully balanced for depth, clarity, and finish — all in a sleek 250ml that serves 2.

True to its name, Conscious Cocktail Company is about more than great drinks. The brand is proudly ethical, sustainable and completely natural — using no artificial additives, only responsibly sourced ingredients, and 100% recyclable packaging. The brand proudly donates a portion of profits to support the Wildlife Trust, supporting biodiversity in the very landscapes that inspired the drinks.

‘We are more than just another canned drink, Conscious Cocktail Company is built on values. Our ethos is simple,’ says the Founder, Sally Hawkins. ‘We believe quality shouldn’t cost the Earth and that is why sustainability informs every decision, from British-grown botanicals to our recyclable packaging. We craft beautiful, natural cocktails that elevate the drinking experience – we would love you to be inspired by nature. Our strapline says it all: ‘Raise your consciousness; raise our cans - it’s about making mindful choices — for the planet, for wellbeing, and for taste.’

Conscious Cocktail Company launches 3 elegantly ethical RTD's this summer

The local business community will get an exclusive first taste at a special launch event on Thursday 3rd July, celebrating the company’s roots in West Sussex and its mission to create exceptional cocktails with integrity.

‘We’re rooted in the natural beauty of the South Downs — it only makes sense that we launch here first,” says the Founder. “We want to celebrate our provenance and invite like-minded businesses to be part of our journey from the very start.’

With ambitions to launch in high-end retailers, such as Fortnum & Mason and Harrods, Conscious Cocktail Company is sharing its drinks locally, with beautifully designed presentation boxes available to gift or sample. The initial limited run is now underway, with a wider rollout planned later this year.

Whether you're a cocktail lover, a conscious consumer, or someone who appreciates a touch of luxury with integrity, these drinks promise a fresh, elevated experience.