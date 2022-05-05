Recipe: Isle of Wight blue cheese quiche | Lawrence Murphy

Along the route, I spotted a sign for the Isle of Wight cheese company which makes a lovely soft blue cheese which I used in this quiche recipe.
Ingredients
For pastry
130g plain flour
20g cornflour
Pinch salt
75g butter
1 egg
For the filling
100g Io W blue cheese sliced
150g celeriac peeled and diced
1 onion finely chopped
200ml double cream
2 eggs
2 egg yolks
Pepper
Method
Rub the butter, salt, flour and cornflour together until it resembles breadcrumbs.
Whisk the egg and add it to the mixture, bring together to form a dough.
Rest in fridge for 20 minutes before rolling out and lining a 22cm deep pastry ring.
Rest in a fridge for 10 more minutes and then bake in a preheated oven 180C/ gas 5 for 12-15 minutes.
Fry the onion in a little butter for 2 minutes and then add the celeriac. Cook for 4 minutes and then spoon into the pastry case.
Cut slices of the cheese and place on top of the celeriac.
Whisk the cream eggs and yolks together. Season only with ground pepper as the cheese is quite salty.
Pour into the case and bake in a preheated oven 150C/gas 3 for 30 minutes, until just cooked and golden brown.