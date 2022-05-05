Recipe: Isle of Wight blue cheese quiche | Lawrence Murphy

Along the route, I spotted a sign for the Isle of Wight cheese company which makes a lovely soft blue cheese which I used in this quiche recipe.

Ingredients

For pastry

Lawrence Murphy's quiche with Isle of Wight blue cheese and celeriac.

130g plain flour

20g cornflour

Pinch salt

75g butter

1 egg

For the filling

100g Io W blue cheese sliced

150g celeriac peeled and diced

1 onion finely chopped

200ml double cream

2 eggs

2 egg yolks

Pepper

Method

Rub the butter, salt, flour and cornflour together until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Whisk the egg and add it to the mixture, bring together to form a dough.

Rest in fridge for 20 minutes before rolling out and lining a 22cm deep pastry ring.

Rest in a fridge for 10 more minutes and then bake in a preheated oven 180C/ gas 5 for 12-15 minutes.

Fry the onion in a little butter for 2 minutes and then add the celeriac. Cook for 4 minutes and then spoon into the pastry case.

Cut slices of the cheese and place on top of the celeriac.

Whisk the cream eggs and yolks together. Season only with ground pepper as the cheese is quite salty.