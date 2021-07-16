Recipe of the week | Tomato compote

Tomato compote by Lawrence Murphy

We caught up with some friends for a hilly walk intended to wear out the dogs so we could all have a peaceful lunch. The pub, where we ate, had a large map of the island pinpointing where it gets a lot of its ingredients from, showing some lovely suppliers.

The island has become quite famous for some great ingredients such as garlic and cheese but most people know the incredible variety of tomatoes grown on the island by the Tomato Stall.

This time of year we can easily find cracking tasting tomatoes, so if you can’t get them from the island ask your greengrocer for the best they have.

This compote will be fantastic with beef on the barbecue or in cheese sandwiches.

Ingredients

500g plum vine tomatoes

1 onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

Small bunch thyme tied with string

2 bay leaf

8 white peppercorns

125ml white wine

150 ml white wine vinegar

150g sugar

Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Method

1. Make a small cross with a knife on each tomato. Plunge them into boiling water for 12 seconds and then plunge them into iced water. This will enable you to easily remove the skins.

2. Chop the tomatoes and put into a large sauce pan.

3. Add all the other ingredients and gently cook for 30 to 50 minutes, reducing the liquid until it becomes thick and slightly sticky.