Sandwiched between Southsea restaurant hotspots, situated on a quaint road, is one of the best kept secrets in Portsmouth.

Staff at Carter & Co provide a welcoming service that keeps customers coming back for more.

Carter & Co has been open since 2021 and has proven popular with locals for it’s great cocktails and delicious foods. Situated on Great Southsea Street, it is just off the beaten track enough to make it feel like a well kept secret compared to its neighbours on Elm Grove and Osborne Road. Added to the fact that it has a spacious courtyard in the heart of Southsea, this cocktail bar and restaurant is a must visit.

The building has a unique feel to it as you enter, it has three distinctive indoor sections, each with its on stylish décor. There is a lounge bar called The Library which has panelled walls, floral wallpaper and comfy chairs to relax and drink in. The main bar, which has an extensive drinks list, then leads into the Atrium which is the restaurant. This section pairs contemporary with original murals from the grade II listed buildings past. On paper it shouldn't work but it all results in a space in which you want to spend your time.

Kerry Shipp has been manager of Carter & Co since November last year and as per the testimony of part owner, Steve Kingsley, she has taken it on to a new level. Steve said: “This is a really happy place to come to, the staff are all great and know what they are doing, and Kerry has taken this place to a different league and its really good. “

Alongside the food, the restaurant prides itself as a versatile venue fit for all occasions. Kerry said: “We have a real varying age demographic that come in. Some people will book a big table and have a hen party, or birthday party, and then also has that intimacy with tables of two for a date night as well.”

Steve spent a number of years running nightclubs in the city but he has enjoyed taking on the restaurant and proving a comfortable and welcoming space for customers. He said: “I like this because people come in here and talk, they feel comfortable, and we all find it a beautiful place and it’s an honour to serve people. All of our staff, and myself, we find it an honour to go to work.”

Carter & Co have a number of upcoming events planned including one of the initial Drifters performing on July 4, and will be hosting charity evening near the end of the summer, with their last evening raising over £3,000 for Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal.