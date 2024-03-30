Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four London Road in Horndean has a unique feel to it when you enter. It has exposed brickwork and lighting alongside a mixture of different tiles and textures. The longer you are there though, the more you notice. Whether its the see-through floor into the cellar, or the table dividers which are plants and corkscrews trapped between glass to provide an interesting feature. That is before we even start speaking about the food, which is of course the reason why it has established itself a following in a small village over the past seven years.

Vicente Martinisi, area manager for Four London Road, has been impressed by how far some people have travel to eat with them.

Locals and diners from the surrounding areas continue to flock to it for Mediterranean inspired small dishes which are made to be shared. Despite their longevity, area manager Vicente Martinisi is still surprised by how far people travel to dine there. He said: "I have been very impressed to be honest, we have a lot of people coming from Portsmouth, Southampton, Hayling Island, Fareham."

So what makes diners from across the region keep travelling to a small village to eat? Vicente said: "We are very focused on customer service and even though it's a small town we offer something unique for the area so that makes us very popular. We have a huge variety of dishes, probably almost 50 dishes in our menu.

"Plus we have a huge cocktails list so that makes us popular as we offer something different compared to what's in the area. It's also a very relaxed and friendly environment. The food comes out when it is ready, there is no particular order, and its very interactive with the table."

While the restaurant serves small dishes there is also the option of pizza which are cooked in a clay oven. Sometimes having so many options on a menu can be seen as a bad thing but the dishes feel authentic here and the menu well crafted. A new menu was released in March but it has kept some of their popular dishes such as prawn Pil Pil and chicken Pil Pil, which is a sauce from the Basque region of Spain which uses garlic, chili and olive oil.

There are a number of other dishes which have proven popular with customers, both from the new menu and the old. Vicente said: "The tuna steak and patatas bravas are also very popular. We have introduced a barbeque brisket which is very tender and lovely piece of meat. We try to source everything from local suppliers, our butchers are in Emsworth, our wine company is from Liphook, so it's all local suppliers."

The food at Four London Road has enticed diners from across Hampshire.

Vicente added: "We are very happy with what we are delivering at the moment, the feedback from our customers has been fantastic. Customers are seeing the difference in quality with our food."