The menu consists of mouth watering delicacies including drunken jerk prawns, Asian broccoli, katsu chicken curry, the Tap House burger, tacos and much more - but the Sunday Roast is one of the most sought after in the area. Roasted supreme of chicken, eight hour roasted belly of pork, slow roasted leg of lamb, Horseradish rubbed roast beef and nut roast are all on the list of the famous Sunday menu - all of which come with glorious trimmings.

Croxton's Kitchen and Tap House is one of The News' recommended venues. Pictured: Rufus Clark, restaurant manager, and Brad Morley, head chef and one of the owners.

The kitchen prides itself on working with local producers and suppliers, and the owners dedicate their time to collaborate with a number of local businesses in order to showcase the potential that Portsmouth and Southsea traders have to offer. The eatery is a wonderful, thriving hub where locals gather, particularly on Saturday mornings ahead of the weekly Croxton's Run Club.

Brad Morley, head chef and one of the owners of the venue, said: "There's four of us, we started it back in 2018 so we are six years old next month, we just got together, a group of friends, and opened the business.

"It used to be a Co-Op and post office and we ripped everything out and rebuilt it. All of the owners live in Portsmouth, live in Southsea, we love Southsea.

"A few of us have hospitality background, one of the other owners is a massive foodie, he eats at all the best restaurants - a graphic designer is one of the owners as well so he sorted all of that out, he designed the whole interior, he works for a local company in Portsmouth and then we just started doing community projects. We started the run club and at Christmas we fed the domestic violence ladies charity in Portsmouth so we fed about 60 people - we do a lot of stuff for the community."

Brad said that the community projects are one of the main things that makes the venue unique and that in today's society 'you can' just be a restaurant'. The run club has been a massive triumph as well with over a hundred people turning up to the latest 10k event and the club has also recently been sponsored by New Balance. Brad also said that Saturday mornings are brilliant at the kitchen because the day kick starts with a fantastic pre-run atmosphere.