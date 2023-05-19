Foodies scour the country to find the restaurants and pubs which serve the best food.

There are endless possibilities when it comes to dining out and choosing the right cuisine. It can sometimes be hard to know where to book and where to visit, despite so many websites listing reviews.

OpenTable has collated the restaurants and pubs in Hampshire and has ranked them by the best food. From fiery Indian curries to delectable sushi, there really is something for everyone.

There are the 10 places with the best food in the county, according to the online booking service. Be sure to click through all the pictures to see all the places included in the list.

1 . The Hampshire Bowman - 10 The Hampshire Bowman, in Dundridge near Bishop’s Waltham, has been ranked tenth by OpenTable for it's traditional pub grub. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . The Bistro at Shamrock Quay - 9 The Bistro at Shamrock Quay has been ranked ninth for food by OpenTable for its sumptuous mains such as slow roast pork belly and chicken Milanese. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . The Plough Inn - 8 The Plough Inn in Longparish, Andover, is ranked eighth for food by OpenTable for its comfort food. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . The Olive House - 7 The Olive House in Church Street, Basingstoke, is ranked seventh for best cuisine by OpenTable for its Mediterranean food. Pictured is the store before it opened in 2018. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

